Sean McVay Gives Candid, Open-Door Response to Idea of Aaron Donald Return
Aaron Donald spent 10 years with the Los Angeles Rams before retiring after the 2023 season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year didn't seem to have any intentions of returning to the NFL upon leaving, but anything is possible.
Rams coach Sean McVay spoke more about a potential Donald return when addressing the media on Monday. It sounds like a reunion between Donald and the Rams would have to be initiated by the former defensive end.
"I would almost feel disrespectful reaching out to him, just based on the principles and knowing him the way that I do," McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "If that was something that he got interested in, then that would obviously be something that you’re always open to."
If Donald wanted to return this season, specifically for a potential Rams deep run, it would be a bit tricky. Donald is still under contract with the Rams through this season, meaning he's on the retired list. Players on this list cannot be activated after Week 12, which has already passed.
The Rams also would need to hold onto their playoff spot. Right now, the 8–6 Rams sit in the fourth seed as they are first in the NFC West. However, the 8–6 Seattle Seahawks and 7–7 Arizona Cardinals follow close behind and could easily snatch that seed from the Rams before the season ends.