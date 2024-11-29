Sean McVay Gives Bears Interim Coach, Ex-Rams Assistant Thomas Brown Glowing Review
Chicago Bears fans may be wondering what they have in Thomas Brown, their new interim coach. Here, after all, is a man who has rocketed through the coaching ranks in a short period of time—from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator to interim boss in a matter of weeks.
On Friday, however, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay demystified Brown a little bit in the wake of the Bears' dismissal of coach Matt Eberflus. Brown worked under McVay from 2020 to '22, and the two played high school football against each other in Georgia.
"He has always been a guy that has had incredible command. He's been a great competitor," McVay said via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "He's going to attack it. I think guys will follow his lead... I think he's going to do a great job."
Brown played from 2004 to '07 for Georgia as a running back before a gradual rise through the coaching ranks. In 2021, as an assistant head coach and running backs coach, he won a Super Bowl under McVay.
"He commands respect by the way he handles himself—and he gives it back," McVay said. "I have always thought that he was a guy who would be a head coach at some point... I'm happy for him for the opportunity."