Sean McVay Had Candid Reaction to Rams' Heartbreaking Playoff Loss to Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams looked as if they might pull off a stunning comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, but they came up just short on their final drive of the game.
Head coach Sean McVay was convinced his team was going to pull off the win. Speaking to reporters after the game, he admitted he was in disbelief after the team turned the ball over on downs with 26 seconds left on the clock, having had missed the chance to take a 29–28 lead.
"Football can bring you the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Sean McVay said.
"I didn’t see it going any other way than us winning that game 29–28. I'm up here pretty shocked," he added.
The Rams got the ball with 2:23 on the clock, trailing by six. The offense drove the ball down field and got into the red zone before things fell apart. A pivotal sack from Jalen Carter on third-and-2 forced a fourth-and-long, and Matthew Stafford couldn't connect with Puka Nacua on a pass near the sideline. Momentum was on the side of L.A., but they just couldn't find the last big play to complete their comeback.
In McVay's eyes, his team was well on its way toward doing that, and he was stunned that they failed to get the job done and secure their place in the NFC championship. It was a valiant effort from the Rams, who battled in the snowy conditions at the hostile Lincoln Financial Field, but despite their endeavors, they came up just shy.