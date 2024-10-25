Sean McVay Sets Record Straight on Cooper Kupp Trade Rumors
Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned from injury to help lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
After the game, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that teams had called Los Angeles to inquire about a trade for Kupp, but added that he "expects" the All-Pro receiver to remain with the team.
"Here's what I'll tell you," McVay said. "Teams reached out. Some of the things that I've seen out there ... They're just not true. We've addressed that with those individuals. Teams have called about him. And we let him know what the dialogue was there."
"There's a lot of stuff out there where there's not a lot of accountability to the reports. And that's unfortunate."
Kupp, 31, missed five games after suffering an ankle injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The excitement of his return to action Thursday was dampened somewhat by trade conversations swirling around his name, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini had reported that Los Angeles was seeking a second-round pick in discussions centered around Kupp.
When asked if Kupp's performance Thursday—five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown—makes the Rams more likely to entertain a trade of the star wideout, McVay pushed back.
"No I don't think about those things," McVay said. "I think about coaching our team. I think a lot of the things that were out there or speculation was exactly what that was—speculation. We're an inside-out organization."
"I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us. And that's what I expect to stay that way."
Kupp has battled injuries in each of the last three seasons but in 2021 led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns while making a run at the NFL's single-season receiving yard record. Kupp won Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win, taking home MVP honors in the big game.
With Kupp and Nacua now healthy and fresh off of back-to-back wins, Los Angeles (3-4) seems poised to make a second-half playoff push.