Sean McVay Makes Thoughts Clear on Rams Bringing Back QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams have their QB1 back, as Matthew Stafford agreed to a deal to return to the franchise for 2025. Now, coach Sean McVay has his sights on solidifying his quarterback room.
Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the former San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback who guided the franchise to an NFC championship in 2019–20, spent 2024 backing up Stafford in Los Angeles. McVay made clear that he'd love the 33-year-old back as the Rams make another run this fall.
"We would love to bring him back," McVay said Monday, via NFL.com. "Obviously, have been very busy working through kinda the Matthew situation. That's the hope and anticipation.
"Now you guys know that there might be some other interest and Jimmy's earned the right to have that type of interest. But yes, if you said would I want Jimmy back here to be able to work in the quarterback room with [Rams QB coach] Dave Ragone and Matthew and those guys, the answer is absolutely yes."
Garoppolo, playing on a one-year deal worth just under $3.2 million, made one late-season start for L.A. in '24, going 27-for-41 for 334 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which the Rams primarily played backups.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the only other quarterback under contract for Los Angeles.