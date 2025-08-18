Sean McVay Said Matthew Stafford 'Looked Good' in Return to Rams Practice

SI

Stafford had been dealing with a back injury that kept him sidelined since June.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at long last took the practice field on Monday, as he continues to work through a back injury that has kept him sidelined since June. Afterwards, though, head coach Sean McVay sounded pretty happy with the way things went, even if he remained noncommittal about everything else.

"It's good to be able to have Matthew out there," McVay told reporters. "He did a good job today. I thought he looked good, but I don't really have any updates. I think there was a lot of intended information, but there's no updates. We're gonna keep it a day and really a week at a time, but it was great to be able to see him out there today, and we'll see how this afternoon goes and tomorrow."

McVay has downplayed the severity of the back injury since it happened, but it is still good for fans (and teammates) to see Stafford out there ahead of the regular season. The coach also did not commit to a timeline for the rest of the week or the lead-up to the season, but added that Stafford is "doing everything in his power" to heal.

And as for McVay's confidence about Stafford appearing in Week 1? "I think that would be putting the cart way before the horse," McVay added, per The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein. "I thought he did a good job today."

The Rams will open their regular season against the Texans on Sept. 7.

