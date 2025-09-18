Sean McVay Provides Update on Foot Injury He Suffered When Calling a Timeout
Rams coach Sean McVay walked away from Sunday's Week 2 33–19 win over the Titans with an injury of his own after he tore the plantar fascia in his left foot while he was calling a timeout.
While McVay wasn't expected to miss any time on the sidelines this season because of the injury, the Super Bowl winning coach gave an update on his injury when speaking to media on Wednesday. He already sounds like he's getting better.
"I feel good," McVay said. "It's actually better. ... It had been bothering me for a little bit where I was a little bit restricted and then I went to just explode down the sidelines for a timeout and that thing popped in my heel.
"It was temporarily painful, but it actually feels a lot better now, so it's a positive that I tore my plantar fascia. That's a good thing because it accelerates the healing, so there's no issues for me."
Los Angeles won't be without its high energized coach on the sidelines, so that's a plus. McVay may have a noticeable limp on Sunday when the Rams face the Eagles, though.