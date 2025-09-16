SI

Rams’ Sean McVay Suffered Painful Injury While Coaching During Win Over Titans

The Rams' head coach tore his plantar fascia on Sunday.
Sean McVay may end up on the Rams' injury list this week.

The head coach revealed on Monday that during his team's 33-19 win over the Titans this weekend, he actually suffered a pretty painful injury while coaching.

"Foot's good," McVay said, with a smile on his face, during the Rams' own The Coach McVay Show. "I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster. But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that."

"Good news is I'm not playing," he continued. "I'm just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you'll know why."

McVay, 39, is known for—among many things—the high energy he brings to the Los Angeles sidelines, even once having to hire a "get back" coach to make sure he's keeping his cool. This weekend, when the Rams take on the also 2-0 Eagles in Philadelphia, we're likely to get a more reserved McVay.

Here's to hoping it doesn't hinder his Super Bowl-winning edge.

