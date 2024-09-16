SI

Sean Payton's Clock Management Questioned After Broncos Lost to Steelers

Payton's decision not to attempt an onside kick puzzled fans.

Ryan Phillips

Payton's game management came under question during Denver's loss to the Steelers.
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos are 0–2 in the Bo Nix era, but Week 2's loss can be more accurately blamed on his head coach.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton's clock management in a 13–6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was atrocious. And no one seemed to understand what he was doing.

The Broncos kicked a field goal with 1:54 remaining in the game to cut the lead to 13–6. With that little time left and only one timeout, everyone expected Denver to line up for an onside kick. That's not what happened.

For some reason, Payton elected to kick it deep, which meant at best the Broncos would get the ball back with a few seconds left. And that's exactly what happened. The Broncos forced a three-and-out and forced the Steelers to punt with 18 seconds left. Nix and the offense got the ball back at their own 19-yard line with nine seconds on the clock. And they needed a touchdown and an extra point to tie the game.

Things didn't work out.

Nix hit Josh Reynolds, who lateraled the ball to Marvin Mims for a 15-yard gain. Then, with one second left, Nix threw the ball downfield but was intercepted to end the game.

Payton explained his reasoning in the postgame press conference.

That just doesn't make sense.

NFL fans were roasting Payton after the game.

Things are not going well in Denver.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

