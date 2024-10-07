Sean Payton Compared Bo Nix to an Unlikely Movie Character
The Denver Broncos are 3-2 after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Bo Nix, the Broncos' rookie quarterback, completed 19 of 27 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was the best statistical performance of his young career and Denver has now put together three straight wins.
Still, it's not all smooth sailing. He had issues communicating with his teammates at one point and had a very heated exchanged with his coach that was caught on camera. After the game Sean Payton tried to explain their relationship, comparing Nix to... Ferris Bueller?
"It is part of the deal. Last year I was all of a sudden.... it's just there's still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we gotta get rid of," Payton explained. "Alright? I'm talking about Bo. I love him to death, and sometimes it is my love language, alright?"
Asked to explain what he meant by Ferris Bueller Payton continued, saying, "It is just funny. Ferris is kind of quirky and doing his own thing once in a while. I mean, I don’t know. Did you watch the movie? Have you ever seen it? He’s still got a little Ferris Bueller in him. I mean, he’s got some. Not that, maybe a little bit kind of subtly. There are times where you send something in, and then I don’t want it flipped. It gets flipped, but it is all good. He works his tail off. And I am that way so it just is what it is and yeah, that’s it.”
This is like the Boss Baby tweet, but Sean Payton has only seen Ferris Bueller's Day Off and it is literally the only young person he has ever seen on the big screen. Ferris constantly outwits every authority figure in his life so he can do whatever he wants and he's adored by everyone, including the sportos, motorheads, geeks, bloods, wastoids, and dweebies who all think he's a righteous dude. What does this have to do with... calling an audible?
Nix was then asked about the Bueller comparison when he addressed the media. He agreed with Payton saying, "Yeah yeah, I've watched the movie, but you know I think it's funny. That literally I think explains the situation, that we're just out there with great competitive intensity and fire. And we can have those conversations and move right back along and score another few touchdowns. It doesn't bother us.”
Payton really needs to be pressed on this because it's unclear if he's Ferris's dad or Ed Rooney. Or maybe he's just intrigued by the possibility of a parade.