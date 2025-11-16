See Shedeur Sanders’s First NFL Play for Browns, Which Had Fans Going Nuts
Shedeur Sanders finally made his NFL debut on Sunday after he was forced into action while Cleveland's starting QB, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, was dealing with a concussion against the Ravens.
Sanders, who slipped all the way to the fifth round in last April's NFL draft, ran onto the field in the third quarter and the home crowd in Cleveland instantly went nuts as many Browns fans have been calling for the young QB to finally get a chance.
The Browns immediately let Sanders show everyone what he can do as they called a pass play on first down. Sanders rolled out to his right and hit Cedric Tillman for a short five-yard gain.
Sanders later completed another pass, but that play was called back due to a holding call on the Browns. He then hit David Njoku for a seven-yard gain, but was then sacked on third down and the Browns had to punt the ball away.
While it was a quick drive, it was clear that Sanders was comfortable in his first NFL action and that Browns fans were pumped to finally see him under center.
Sanders will play the rest of the game, as Gabriel has been ruled out with a concussion.