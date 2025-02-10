Serena Williams Had Four-Word Message About Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to blow out the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts & Co. got some revenge on the Chiefs, who beat them in the championship game just two years ago.
One of the best parts of each Super Bowl is the halftime show and that continued Sunday night in New Orleans when Kendrick Lamar nailed his performance. One of the cameos happened to be tennis legend Serena Williams, who was seen dancing during the hit song "Not Like Us."
The cameo seemed to be a personal one for Williams, as the song is about Drake, who Williams dated for a while in the 2010s. But after her performance Williams said, "It was all love."
She also said she would have been punished at Wimbledon if she danced the way she did during the halftime show.
"I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. Oh I would have been fiiiiiiiined,” she said. “It was all love.”
Williams also shared this behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the show:
And here's her performance.
What a night.