SI

Serena Williams Had Four-Word Message About Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo

Andy Nesbitt

Serena Williams had a lot of fun performing in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Serena Williams had a lot of fun performing in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show. / @SerenaWilliams
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to blow out the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts & Co. got some revenge on the Chiefs, who beat them in the championship game just two years ago.

One of the best parts of each Super Bowl is the halftime show and that continued Sunday night in New Orleans when Kendrick Lamar nailed his performance. One of the cameos happened to be tennis legend Serena Williams, who was seen dancing during the hit song "Not Like Us."

The cameo seemed to be a personal one for Williams, as the song is about Drake, who Williams dated for a while in the 2010s. But after her performance Williams said, "It was all love."

She also said she would have been punished at Wimbledon if she danced the way she did during the halftime show.

"I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. Oh I would have been fiiiiiiiined,” she said. “It was all love.”

Williams also shared this behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the show:

And here's her performance.

What a night.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL