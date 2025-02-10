Grading Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show
Kendrick Lamar hardly needs an introduction in 2025. The world-famous hip-hop artist is coming off a transcendental year that saw him get into a viral rapper feud with Drake—Kendrick delivered the final knockout blow to his battered rival at the Grammys earlier this month when he swept awards for his epic diss track, “Not Like Us.” In the words of a 22-time Grammy winner, sit down and be humble.
Kendrick, on the other hand, proudly stood alone on stage for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Special musical guest SZA joined him halfway through the set, but the 37-year-old rapper became the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the halftime show in Super Bowl history.
The last time Kendrick performed at the Super Bowl was only three years ago in 2022, when he appeared alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and other hip-hop icons. Like everyone else on that stage, Kendrick crushed it. How did he fare this time around?
Here are our grades for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2025 as scored in three categories: music, production/choreography and vibes.
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Grades: Music
This category focuses on song choices and set list, instrumentation, and vocal performance.
Kendrick performed a fair share of his hits, though it would have been nice if he had played some of his older tracks, like “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” or anything from good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Here’s his full track list:
- wacced out morals
- Bodies (unreleased GNX track)
- Squabble Up
- HUMBLE.
- DNA
- Euphoria
- Man at the garden
- peekaboo
- luther (ft. SZA)
- All the Stars (ft. SZA)
- Not Like Us
- tv off (finale)
He jumped back and forth in his discography starting with “Squabble Up” and transitioning into “HUMBLE” and “D.N.A.,” two of his most wildly popular songs. Teasing “Not Like Us” throughout the performance was a nice touch to keep the audience engaged, and his collaboration songs with SZA hit home with chiller, R&B performances like “luther” and “All the Stars.” No major quibbles here on the set list front.
Grade: A
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Grades: Production/Choreography
This category focuses on the production of the show including lighting, staging, props, and costumes.
By far the coolest choreography of the show came during “HUMBLE,” when Kendrick brought out a posse of dancers wearing red, white and blue outfits. They then formed a human American flag around Kendrick as he rapped—a surreal and entrancing experience that layered political themes on his mic-dropping performance. Kendrick was also intentional with his facial expressions throughout the show, making sure to look directly in the camera when he name-dropped Drake.
But other than that, the show lacked a bit of originality and sometimes felt one-dimensional. The show had promise starting with the powerful image of Kendrick and a black Buick Grand National on stage, and the dances were well-choreographed, but some parts and transitions just lacked that “oomph” factor.
Grade: B-
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Grades: Vibes
This category focuses on the intangible element of “vibes.” How memorable was it? What was the energy level and his stage presence like? Were there any cool surprises?
Was that Serena Williams??! Yes, yes it was. The tennis icon really, truly crip walked while dressed in a blue and white sporty fit, forever cementing herself as the G.O.A.T. What a surprise guest for the ages.
Kendrick also employed an on-the-nose “Uncle Sam” in actor Samuel L. Jackson, who added entertaining commentary during the show. And hearing the audience chant “A Minor” will never get old.
But the Compton rapper arguably left his most dramatic mark with one deafening bar that was particularly fitting for this NFL postseason: “They tried to rig the game but you can’t fake influence.” If the Kansas City Chiefs somehow manage to pull off the miraculous comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will never, ever hear the end of the Chiefs-refs narrative.
Grade: B+