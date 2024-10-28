Shane Steichen Avoids Naming Anthony Richardson As Colts' Starting QB Going Forward
In a surprising turn of events, Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen gave a noncommittal answer on Anthony Richardson’s status as the team’s starting quarterback following Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Richardson, the No. 4 pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft, has started every game this season when he has been healthy. He missed two games due to an oblique injury he suffered in Week 4’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In Monday’s media session, Steichen was directly asked whether Richardson would start in this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
“We’re evaluating everything,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of The Athletic.
Through six starts to the season, Richardson owns a 3-3 record and has completed just 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards while adding 242 yards on the ground. He has five total touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Richardson recently came under fire for taking himself out of the game during a critical drive in Sunday’s loss to the Texans. He explained that he was tired and out of breath at the time, causing the Colts to quickly sub in veteran Joe Flacco. Steichen said he later had a conversation with Richardson about the situation and told him, “Can’t take yourself out.”
If the Colts decide to bench Richardson, Flacco has performed well as a spot-starter in two games this season, throwing for 716 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception.
The Colts will play the Vikings this week on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.