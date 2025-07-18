SI

Shannon Sharpe Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accuser's Attorney Says

The Hall of Fame tight end and an anonymous woman have come to an agreement.

Patrick Andres

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in-season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena.
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in-season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has settled a lawsuit brought by an anonymous woman in April accusing him of sexual assault, the women's attorney said in a Friday afternoon statement.

"Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement via TMZ and Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

The woman filed the civil suit in Nevada on April 20, accusing Sharpe of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and sexual battery.

After the lawsuit was filed, Sharpe denied wrongdoing but stepped away from his ESPN gig.

The 14-year NFL veteran has worked for ESPN in some form or fashion since 2023.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL