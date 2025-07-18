Shannon Sharpe Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accuser's Attorney Says
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has settled a lawsuit brought by an anonymous woman in April accusing him of sexual assault, the women's attorney said in a Friday afternoon statement.
"Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement via TMZ and Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."
The woman filed the civil suit in Nevada on April 20, accusing Sharpe of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and sexual battery.
After the lawsuit was filed, Sharpe denied wrongdoing but stepped away from his ESPN gig.
The 14-year NFL veteran has worked for ESPN in some form or fashion since 2023.