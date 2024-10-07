Shannon Sharpe Yelled at Dan Orlovsky for Not Criticizing Aaron Rodgers Enough
Aaron Rodgers struggled again on Sunday as the New York Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17. Rodgers threw three interceptions in London as the Jets dropped to 2-3 on the season. Through five weeks they have the same record as they did last season with Zach Wilson under center and are a game worse than they were the year before with Joe Flacco starting the first three games before Wilson took over.
With that in mind, Shannon Sharpe would like to see Aaron Rodgers be blamed for New York's early season results this year. And apparently, he feels like Dan Orlovsky is guilty of not placing that blame squarely on the shoulders of the Jets starting quarterback. Which is why Sharpe yelled very loudly at Orlovsky on First Take on Monday morning while Stephen A. Smith stayed silent, enjoyed the theater, and made incredibly funny faces for the camera.
"Now I was told that they were bringing a guy in," said Sharpe. "The offense was inept when they had Zach Wilson. The offense was inept when they had Mike White. It was inept when they had Joe Flacco. It was inept when they had Sam Darnold. I was told by somebody that played the position up here that they're bringing a guy in! Now they're losing. Why are they losing, D.O.? Because you keep saying the inept offense! Talk about the quarterback play! Three interceptions again. 53% completion percentage last week. 57% this week. Nah! I'm not gonna let you blame it on the offense because you didn't blame the offense when they had those other quarterbacks. You blamed the quarterbacks, but you want to stay in good graces and you won't call Aaron out—Aaron Rodgers out. He's playing awful! You know it. Everybody in New York knows it. And everybody around the NFL knows it. He's playing terrible! Call it like you see it!"
Orlovsky, who was quite possibly standing in for a strawman here, defended himself by saying Rodgers himself admitted he's been bad and on top of that, it's not his job to critique Hall of Famers. Sharpe remained unimpressed while Smith finally collected himself and interrupted.
It doesn't really matter what Orlovsky said about Mike White or Sam Darnold when they were the Jets quarterback. All that really matters is that Shannon Sharpe was really yelling a lot in this segment and Stephen A. Smith found it very amusing. And isn't that all we can really ask for from First Take?