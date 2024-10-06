A Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Became a Hilarious Meme During Jets' Loss to Vikings
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets got off to a brutal start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings but had a chance to win the game in the final minutes until Rodgers threw his third interception of the game to seal a 23-17 loss in London.
Rodgers finished the game with 244 yards passing, two touchdowns, and three picks, including one that was returned for a touchdown. The Jets were hoping to bounce back from an ugly 10-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 4 but that didn't happen and now they are 2-3 heading into a Week 6 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers seemed to be frustrated with the coaching staff in the first half as he was seen motioning for them to be faster at getting a play in:
That quickly became a funny meme:
