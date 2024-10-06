SI

A Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Became a Hilarious Meme During Jets' Loss to Vikings

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets fell to 2-3 on the season after Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets got off to a brutal start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings but had a chance to win the game in the final minutes until Rodgers threw his third interception of the game to seal a 23-17 loss in London.

Rodgers finished the game with 244 yards passing, two touchdowns, and three picks, including one that was returned for a touchdown. The Jets were hoping to bounce back from an ugly 10-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 4 but that didn't happen and now they are 2-3 heading into a Week 6 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers seemed to be frustrated with the coaching staff in the first half as he was seen motioning for them to be faster at getting a play in:

That quickly became a funny meme:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

