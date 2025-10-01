SI

Three-Time All-Pro Shaq Leonard to Retire As Indianapolis Colt

The franchise announced Leonard's retirement in a social media video on Wednesday.

Three-time All-Pro Shaq Leonard is retiring.
Three-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard is retiring as an Indianapolis Colt, the franchise announced in a social media video on Wednesday.

Leonard, who was also a one-time Second-Team All-Pro and the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year, played just six NFL seasons, but made the most of them.

Leonard recorded 637 combined tackles in his career, 34 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and 12 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

He played for the Colts for the duration of his prime from 2018-'23. In '23, he also played for the Eagles.

Leonard has not played since the 2023 season, but will go down as one of the best linebackers in franchise history, despite his relatively short professional career.

