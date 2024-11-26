Two-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Shaquil Barrett Files Paperwork to Undo July Retirement
After four months away from football, linebacker Shaquil Barrett appears set for a return.
Barrett has filed paperwork to undo his July 20 retirement, agents Robert Bailey and Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday morning. His rights belong to the Miami Dolphins, with whom he signed on March 12.
The 32-year-old played nine years in the NFL—four with the Denver Broncos and five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a member of the Buccaneers, Barrett was one of the most effective pass-rushers in football—sacking the quarterback 19.5 times in 2019 to lead the league.
Barrett was named to the NFC Pro Bowl in '19 and 2021. In between those two seasons, he won a second Super Bowl to go with the title he won as a rookie with the Broncos.
The Dolphins are currently 5-6, a game and a half behind Denver for the AFC's final wild-card playoff spot.