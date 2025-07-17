Shedeur Sanders Went Above and Beyond for Victims of Cleveland Apartment Fire
Shedeur Sanders helped to put smiles on the faces of Cleveland community members in desperate need of a distraction.
The Browns rookie quarterback hosted a fundraiser called Garden Valley Fun Fest, an event featuring food trucks, bounce houses, corn hole and other games for the Garden Valley community in Cleveland affected by the Rainbow Terrace Apartments fire.
On June 23, an explosion caused a massive fire that resulted in the burning of multiple units, injuries to five residents, and the displacement of dozens. A courageous stepfather named Cordale Sheffield, who suffered severe burns when he ran back into the building to save his stepchildren, passed away on July 10.
So with the community reeling from the tragedy, Sanders wanted to take action. But he didn't want to just send money.
Sanders, who said he was out of town when the tragedy occurred, explained why he wanted to actually go out in the community and make a difference.
"...It's definitely just get active and actually do it," Sanders said, via Camryn Justice on X. "Sending money and stuff, that's easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh. I feel like that's more impactful."
Sanders did just that, as he could be seen snapping photos with fans, blowing bubbles with kids and playing some cornhole with residents, according to Fox 8.
Sanders is preparing for his first NFL training camp with the Browns, who require rookies to report to camp on July 18.