Shedeur Sanders Added to CFL Franchise's Negotiation List After NFL Draft Slide
While Shedeur Sanders was ultimately selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, his future in the league looks somewhat bleak following his unexpected slide.
Given that, one Canadian Football League team is calling dibs on the former Colorado quarterback. According to TSN's Dave Naylor, the Toronto Argonauts have added Sanders to their negotiation list.
What is a negotiation list, you ask? In the CFL, each team is permitted to compile a 45-player negotiation list, holding said players' rights if they would like to sign with the league. As explained by the Regina Leader-Post, CFL teams can add or remove players from their negotiation list as they please, trade said players, and twice per year are required to make public 10 players from their lists. Only the teams and the league know the other 35 players on a team’s list.
You can read more about the CFL's negotiation list rules here.
So what does it mean for Sanders' future? Well, nothing—yet. For now, he'll compete alongside Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel in the Browns' quarterback room and if he does ever choose to play Canadian football, the Argonauts will have a jersey waiting for him.