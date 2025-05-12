Shedeur Sanders Is All Confidence Coming Out of First Practices With Browns
Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the NFL draft this past April, but his mindset hasn't changed. The Colorado product still intends to help his new team, the Cleveland Browns, make an epic turnaround, though he'll have to win the starting quarterback job first.
Since the NFL combine in February, Sanders has made it clear that he plans to change the culture of whatever team that drafts him and turn them into winners, like he did with Colorado and Jackson State.
Now, Sanders has landed with the Browns, one of four teams that has never made a Super Bowl and a franchise that has been notorious for its recent lack of success, including a winless 0-16 season in 2017.
That doesn't concern Sanders, who has felt welcomed by the city of Cleveland, and in turn, wants to lead them to greater fortunes.
"It's been extremely well, I would say," Sanders said on Cleveland Browns Daily of Browns fans embracing him. "Really I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for. They've been wanting that for so long. I'm here to change that, I'm here to actually give what they want."
"I'm here to work and win," Sanders said. "That's what I want to be known for. The one that came and changed the franchise."
Sanders isn't getting too ahead of himself though. First, Sanders is simply looking to be a good teammate. After all, he has only completed his rookie minicamp so far and is a new member of the team.
"Of course, establish myself first in the locker room, first around the building," Sanders said. "Have everyone understand me. Just create great dialogue between everybody, just be a good teammate honestly."