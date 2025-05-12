Shedeur Sanders Posted Sweet Message After Browns Rookie Minicamp
Shedeur Sanders took the field for the first time in the NFL over the weekend as he participated in the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp. A couple weeks after his highly-publicized fall to the fifth round of the NFL draft, Sanders got to start training with the rest of the team's rookie class, beginning his NFL journey.
Over the course of the minicamp, Sanders got to switch off taking reps with fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In drills, Sanders connected with several of his new receivers, and threw multiple touchdowns during the three-day camp. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was complimentary of both quarterbacks for their coachability so far.
The Browns concluded their three-day minicamp on Sunday, and after, Sanders took to social media to express gratitude for his teammates that took part in minicamp with him.
"Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp," Sanders wrote on X. "Great relationships was made during our time together."
The Browns rookies will be joined by the team's veterans on Monday. As the offseason program continues, Sanders will look to compete with Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the starting quarterback role.
Though there will be plenty of eyes on Sanders and the Browns' quarterback competition in general as his rookie season gets underway, he made clear during camp that he is only trying to "prove himself right" going forward.