Shedeur Sanders Announces Visits to a Pair of NFL Teams With Top Three Picks
Shedeur Sanders is starting to make visits ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
During a video posted on his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube channel, Shedeur can be heard saying that his first two visits with NFL teams will be with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, while the Giants will be on the board at No. 3.
During a break in a workout, Sanders told a member of Colorado's athletic department, "The '30 vists' start like March 4. I've got the Browns (first), then the Giants. That's the only two right now."
After the NFL scouting combine ends, every NFL team can bring in 30 players for visits to their facility. The combine begins on February 27 in Indianpolis.
Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are widely perceived as the top quarterbacks available in this year's draft.
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick and an unsettled quarterback position, while the Browns, Giants, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) and New York Jets (No. 7) are all seen as teams with a need at the position.
Sanders finished his senior season at Colorado completing 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating was a career-best 168.2, he had a QBR of 75.5 and added four rushing touchdowns for the Buffaloes, who went 9-4 in 2024.
Where Sanders lands will be one of the most fascinating stories of the 2025 draft process.