Shedeur Sanders Will Wear a New Number With the Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders will wear No. 12 for the Cleveland Browns during training camp. The team announced the numbers taht their rookies would wear on their jerseys on Tuesday morning, noting that they were dropping before the next Grand Theft Auto game.
Safety Rodney McLeod wore No. 12 for the Browns last season. The last quarterback to wear No. 12 in Cleveland was Jeff Driskel who started one game in 2023. Colt McCoy, Luke McCown, Vinny Testaverde and Josh Gordon also wore No. 12 with the Browns.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham, who the Browns took with the No. 5 pick in the draft will wear No. 94 after he wore No. 55 at Michigan. Dillon Gabriel, the quarterback Cleveland selected in the third round, will wear No. 5. Gabriel wore No. 8 at Oregon and Oklahoma.
The No. 2, which Sanders had retired at Colorado, was worn by Amari Cooper before he was traded to Buffalo last season. According to ProFootballTalk, wide receiver DeAndre Carter will wear No. 2 in Cleveland this season.