ESPN Insider Hearing Positive Rumblings About Shedeur Sanders Possibly Being Starter
The Cleveland Browns, in eternal search of a lasting answer at the quarterback position, have a plethora of potential options this season. The team is currently carrying five gunslingers: Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.
All seem to have designs on winning the job now or later, but only Sanders has the spotlight on him that comes with being the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. His stunning fall in April's draft has only compounded public interest.
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Kimberley Martin suggested that Shedeur's time in the driver's seat could come sooner rather than later.
"In that building, there are people who believe that Shedeur can 100% be the starter of this football team," Martin said on ESPN's Get Up. "Talking to people in that building, they've said he is soaking up everything like a sponge."
Shedeur is coming off a strong finish to his college career at Colorado; he finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year.
His Browns are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.