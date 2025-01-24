Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Hilariously Debate Who's Generational Ahead of NFL Draft
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward have worked out together ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class took turns completing drills and throwing the football together, all while debating who is the generational prospect.
"An article came out today. I'm generational," Sanders said in the video. "So I guess it's article vs. article."
"I'm generational," Ward said later.
"Nah bro," Sanders said, before later changing and saying, "Nah, you generational, I'm legendary."
"That's cool," Ward said back, "You be legendary. Legendary gets their a-- whooped ... Generational is once every 100 years."
"You could be generational with no Super Bowl," Sanders retorted.
"They don't make no comparisons to me," Ward said later. "I'm in my own category."
There was certainly no lack of confidence between the two star passers, who are both set to be first-round picks come April. The two passers should be contenders to be selected by one of the quarterback-needy teams in this year's draft, a list that includes the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and potentially the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.
Ward entered the draft after becoming a Heisman finalist in 2024, throwing for 4,391 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during his final season of college football and lone season with the Hurricanes. Over his five years of college football, at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami, Ward amassed 18,187 passing yards, 158 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.
Sanders heads to the NFL after four seasons of college football, two with Jackson State and two with Colorado. During his final season with the Buffaloes, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He accumulated 14,327 passing yards, 134 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.