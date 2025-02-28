Shedeur Sanders Explains How Tom Brady Has Helped Him Develop As a Quarterback
On his way to becoming a top draft prospect in 2025, Shedeur Sanders received guidance from arguably the greatest quarterback of all time—Tom Brady.
As Sanders spoke to the media at the NFL combine, he recalled Brady telling him to come work out in Tampa Bay a couple years ago, and expressed his gratitude for Brady's mentorship over the last couple of years.
"He took me in his truck in to this high school field," Sanders remembered. "From then on, he was just telling me knowledge and I filmed everything, recorded everything, so now sometimes I go back and listen to the things that he said at the time and it registers. Everything that he said back then registers now and it applies, that's why I'm thankful for him.
"Tom Brady, he's an all-time great. Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I'm able to call when I'm having questions about the game. He's able to relate to it because he did it at the highest level. It's truly amazing I'm thankful for that."
Brady previously detailed his relationship with Sanders on the Let's Go! podcast back in 2023.
"Naturally, he's very proactive," Brady said of Sanders at the time. "We had a conversation and then phone calls and then text messages, and then him making the commitment to say, 'Hey, this is what I want to do, I'm really serious about it.' A lot it is you want to see what their intention is too because when you see someone that's really open to learning and has this thirst for knowledge, you want to be able to support that."
There is a chance that Sanders could join Brady for the long-term on the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, will have a voice in the team's draft process and quarterback search. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the draft, so they would either have to trade up or Sanders would have to fall to the sixth pick.
If Sanders doesn't land with the Raiders, he could get picked by the quarterback-needy teams in front of Las Vegas, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.