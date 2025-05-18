Shedeur Sanders Had Hilarious Response to Cam Ward Asking for His Browns Jersey
Last month's NFL draft handed out very different fates to two former star college quarterbacks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Ward was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans while Sanders slid all the way to the fifth round, where he was taken by the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 144.
Immediately after Sanders's shocking draft tumble, Ward had nothing but praise for his peer and admitted he was surprised to see the ex-Colorado signal-caller picked so late. Ward also added that he thought Sanders "doesn't get a lot of the credit that he deserves."
This past week, Ward and Sanders met up again at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, an event that introduces rookies to the business side of the NFL as well as connects them with licensing partners. The event included special jersey unveilings from the the rookies, with Sanders set to wear No. 12 for the Browns.
At one point during the event, Ward spotted Sanders's jersey on a rack and asked him if he could have it.
"C'mon bro," Ward could be heard telling Sanders. "It's the first one!"
"Nah," Sanders said. "I gotta sell it, bro. I gotta have some type of money. S---, I'm already down."
It's nice to see Sanders already adopting a thriftier mindset going into his rookie year.
As a fifth-round pick, Sanders is projected to earn much less than Ward and is eligible for a four-year contract worth around $4.6 million. Ward, by comparison, is projected to rake in $48.8 million, including a $32.2 million signing bonus.
Though Sanders was likely half-joking with Ward, being more frugal now could help him out in the future, depending on how long he sticks around in the NFL.