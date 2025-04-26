Shedeur Sanders Makes First Social Media Post Moments After Finally Being Drafted
The wait is finally over for Shedeur Sanders.
The Colorado quarterback was selected with the sixth pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, coming off the board when the Cleveland Browns used the 144th pick to take him. It ended the most excruciating tumble down the draft in recent memory.
Sanders's brother Shilo was live streaming Shedeur's wait to be drafted, and the moment he was finally taken was captured on video. His reaction was priceless, as he exploded out of his chair while his family and friends celebrated around him.
That's a feel good moment for everyone, as it was painful to watch Sanders fall from potential top five pick into the fifth round.
After being selected Sanders made his first public statement when he published a tweet that read, "Thank you GOD."
The Browns selected Sanders two rounds after they took another quarterback, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel. The dynamics in that QB room will be fascinating.
Sanders entered the draft process as a potential No. 1 overall pick. His wait to be selected was hard to watch, but seeing how excited he was when he finally came off the board was a great moment.