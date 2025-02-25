Shedeur Sanders Falls to Stunning Spot in Mel Kiper Jr.’s Newest NFL Mock Draft
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is considered by many to be one of the first three names called at this April's NFL draft.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., however, is no longer one of those people. In his latest mock draft that dropped on Tuesday morning, the longtime draft analyst has Sanders falling all the way to the New York Jets at No. 7. In his previous mock draft back in January, Kiper had Sanders going to the New York Giants at No. 3.
Here's his analysis on what Sanders could do for the Jets:
Sanders would elevate this New York team that was near the bottom of the league in most passing metrics this past season and allow it to build around his rookie contract. The youthful combination of Sanders, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall could do some damage. (By the way, Sanders won't be throwing in Indianapolis this week as he sits out the workouts.)
Here's how Kiper sees the first six picks playing out.:
No. 1, Tennessee Titans: Abdul Carter, OLB, Penn State
No. 2, Cleveland Browns: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
No. 3, New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
No. 4, New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
No. 5, Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
No. 6., Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State