Shedeur Sanders Responds to Concerns About Him Playing Without Deion Sanders in NFL
When Shedeur Sanders enter the NFL at next week's draft, he will be officially go off to play football without his father, Deion Sanders, coaching him. Deion has coached Shedeur for much of his football life, working as an offensive coordinator at Shedeur's high school and becoming the head coach of Jackston State and Colorado, where Shedeur played college football.
Shedeur told ESPN that a frequent question he has been asked by teams during the NFL draft process is how he'll adjust to playing without his dad coaching him. Though teams haven't called the pairing a bad thing, they are at least curious about how he'll do without Deion there as coach.
In response, Shedeur often reminds teams that he has played for six different offensive coordinators in high school and college.
"Dad ain't out there playing for me now," Shedeur said, per ESPN's Kalyn Kahler. "You acting like he out there snapping the ball. He not in the mic, saying, 'Hey, throw this slant right here.' He not doing that at all. So he just oversees everything."
Colorado linebackers coach Andre Hart notes that though Shedeur is coached by his dad, that doesn't mean Deion goes easy on his son.
"I don't think anybody's going to be harder on Shedeur as I've seen his dad be on him," Hart said. "There had been some moments where I even cringed and I was like, 'Gosh, give him a break, yo. It wasn't that bad!'"
Though Shedeur will remain close with his dad and family after he gets drafted, he will get the opportunity to prove himself without his father once he heads to the NFL next week.