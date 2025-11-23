Shedeur Sanders Shared Wholesome Moment With Father, Deion, Ahead of First NFL Start
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Ahead of the contest, he shared an incredibly wholesome moment with his father—NFL legend Deion Sanders.
While getting ready to take the Allegiant Stadium field for warmups, the rookie was greeted by the Sanders family patriarch in the tunnel before the two shared an awesome embrace. Here’s a look, via the Browns:
Earlier this week, Deion Sanders—the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes—couldn’t make up his mind about whether or not to attend Shedeur’s first start, citing the potential distraction it could cause.
He ultimately decided to be there, a move his son is likely very happy about. Kick off between the Browns (2–8) and the Raiders (2–8) is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.