Shedeur Sanders Shares What NFL Teams Might Not Know About Him
As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains a favorite to be one of the first names selected in the first round. If he doesn't go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders—the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders—isn't expected to fall far.
Sanders had a front-row seat at the Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night to watch his brother, Shilo, and other players put on a show for NFL scouts in Dallas. During the middle of the game, Sanders joined the NFL Network broadcast and was asked by reporter Jane Slater what people might not know about him.
"I'm really a humble guy. I'm really a humble guy; I'm a team player," Sanders said. "I just love football. I did everything I wanted to do and can do in life, just by how pops helped us grow up and everything. He instilled hard work in us. ... He made us work for everything, and now I'm just thankful to be out here grinding, playing each and every week, each and every day, doing something I love."
Sanders was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2024 after throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 13 games for Colorado. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is considered a top-two option for NFL teams looking to add a quarterback early in the draft.
Sanders will head to the NFL scouting combine next month to meet with more teams and convince them he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback at the next level.