Shedeur Sanders Struggles in Relief Role, Browns Win Preseason Finale Against Rams
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders began his preseason with a bang... but ended it with a whimper.
A little over two weeks after Cleveland's 30–10 win over the Panthers saw Sanders toss two touchdowns, the Colorado product struggled mightily in the Browns' 19–17 win over the Rams Saturday. In relief of starter Joe Flacco, Sanders completed just three of his six pass attempts for 14 yards.
Additionally—recalling his college days spent running for his life behind a subpar offensive line—Sanders lost 41 yards on five sacks.
Cleveland's other quarterbacks fared much better. Flacco hit on 9 of his 10 pass attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown, while rookie Dillon Gabriel completed 12 of 19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Even veteran Tyler Huntley completed his only pass attempt of the day for a seven-yard gain.
The moral of the story is that Sanders—while an intriguing talent—has a long way to go, as is the case with every NFL rookie.