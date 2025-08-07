Shedeur Sanders Had Such a Sweet Reunion With His Former Colorado Teammate
Awwww.
In this story:
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. had themselves a little Colorado Buffaloes reunion on Wednesday when the former college teammates linked up at Cleveland and Carolina's joint practice.
Their meeting was captured in a fun little video shared by the Panthers' social media team, which you can watch below; the best part is Horn repeatedly warning Sanders that he is mic'd up, though their realization that they're wearing the same cleats is also quite cute.
These ex-Buffaloes will get a chance to face off at the NFL level when the Browns, with Sanders under center, take on the Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. in a preseason showdown.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published