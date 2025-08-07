SI

Shedeur Sanders Had Such a Sweet Reunion With His Former Colorado Teammate

Awwww.

Brigid Kennedy

Sanders met up with college roommate Jimmy Horn Jr.
Sanders met up with college roommate Jimmy Horn Jr. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. had themselves a little Colorado Buffaloes reunion on Wednesday when the former college teammates linked up at Cleveland and Carolina's joint practice.

Their meeting was captured in a fun little video shared by the Panthers' social media team, which you can watch below; the best part is Horn repeatedly warning Sanders that he is mic'd up, though their realization that they're wearing the same cleats is also quite cute.

These ex-Buffaloes will get a chance to face off at the NFL level when the Browns, with Sanders under center, take on the Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. in a preseason showdown.

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

