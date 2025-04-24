SI

Shedeur Sanders Tweets Cryptic Message Hours Before NFL Draft

Ryan Phillips

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns during the 2024 season.
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, and where he'll eventually land has been a huge topic of discussion for months.

On Thursday, hours before the draft is set to begin, the Colorado quarterback sent out a cryptic tweet that you are welcome to interpret however you'd like.

Sanders took to X and said, "I'm built for whatever today may bring."

The 23-year-old is widely regarded as the second-best quarterback in this draft class. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 after completing 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added four rushing touchdowns as well.

While Miami's Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick, Sanders's position in the draft is uncertain. He has been projected as high as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, while some have him dropped out of the first round completely.

Given this is considered a weak quarterback class, he could see a major drop when the draft starts, but it sounds like he's ready for whatever the night throws at him.

