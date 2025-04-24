Shedeur Sanders Tweets Cryptic Message Hours Before NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, and where he'll eventually land has been a huge topic of discussion for months.
On Thursday, hours before the draft is set to begin, the Colorado quarterback sent out a cryptic tweet that you are welcome to interpret however you'd like.
Sanders took to X and said, "I'm built for whatever today may bring."
The 23-year-old is widely regarded as the second-best quarterback in this draft class. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 after completing 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added four rushing touchdowns as well.
While Miami's Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick, Sanders's position in the draft is uncertain. He has been projected as high as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, while some have him dropped out of the first round completely.
Given this is considered a weak quarterback class, he could see a major drop when the draft starts, but it sounds like he's ready for whatever the night throws at him.