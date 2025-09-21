Shedeur Sanders Had Upbeat 'Gameday' Message As He Continues to Ride Browns' Bench
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is nothing but grateful as he starts his NFL rookie campaign on the bench.
Sanders remains the third-string quarterback behind starter Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, and he's currently getting reps with the scout team as he continues to develop in his first pro season in Cleveland. The Colorado product was asked for his candid thoughts through a few Browns games so far, and he spoke in a positive light about how he's been growing with his new scout team family:
"I look at it, I have six games a week, you know? So I'm happy, rather than just having one game a week on the weekends. The scout team receivers, all of us know every day is gameday," Sanders said. "I truly believe the receivers we have on the scout team are really explosive and they're really great, they just need the opportunity. I'm very thankful I have those guys out there with me whenever I'm out there competing."
It's great to see Sanders in such good spirits even if he's not expected to get his first NFL start for some time. Sanders slid to the fifth round in April's draft before getting picked up by the Browns, who decided to roll with a veteran in Flacco to start the 2025 season.
Cleveland dropped their first two games and face a brutal early stretch, playing the Packers, Lions, Vikings and Steelers. Change could be on the horizon for the Browns, though it appears fellow rookie and second-stringer Gabriel would get starting snaps before Sanders if Cleveland does make a quarterback change.