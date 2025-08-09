Shedeur Sanders Had Words for Browns Reporter After Exciting Preseason Performance
Shedeur Sanders got off to a good start in his first preseason game, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Panthers Friday.
Sanders got the start and played the full first half and three drives to start the second half before his night ended when Tyler Huntley entered the game. An exciting start to the fifth-round pick's NFL career, even if he picked apart his own performance.
After the game, Sanders had a conversation with Browns analyst Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland where he stood up for himself after hearing criticism.
"Tony, I hope you got something positive to say about me because you only say negative stuff about me," Sanders said to Grossi in the clip captured by Well Off Media on YouTube. "And I'm like, 'I ain't do nothing to you.' I've never seen anything positive that you ever say for me."
The conversation seemed somewhat lighthearted as Sanders chuckled at Grossi's response and pleaded his case once more as he walked away.
"I do something positive every day," he continued. "Come on, Tony. What'd I do? What I do to you Tony?"
To Grossi's credit, he did have positive words for Sanders after the exciting preseason performance.
"He put the pressure on QB2 Kenny Pickett and QB3 Dillon Gabriel to get healthy and perform next week," Grossi wrote on his X account, as well as calling Sanders's debut impressive.
Sanders, who Cleveland selected in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick, is part of a crowded quarterback room with Pickett, Gabriel and expected starter Joe Flacco. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't dive into his team's QB competition after the game Friday, but did say that Sanders will "get a ton of reps next week as well." If Sanders continues to show out over the preseason, he'll certainly improve his standing in the group and give his critics something to talk about.