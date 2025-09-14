SI

Simone Biles Showed Up to Bears-Lions Using a Football As a Purse

The seven-time gold medalist knows how to arrive in style.

Mike Kadlick

Simone Biles knows how to show up in style.
Simone Biles knows how to show up in style. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles showed up to the Bears vs. Lions game in Detroit on Sunday to cheer on her husband, Johnathan Owens, and she did so in style.

As the 28-year-old gymnast walked the Ford Field sideline with an entourage ahead of kickoff, she could be seen rocking a sweet pair of shades, some high heels, and (yes, you're reading this right) a football as a purse.

Check it out:

I think that's what the kids call "aura."

Biles and Owens started dating in the summer of 2020, when the safety was a member of the Houston Texans, and tied the knot in April 2023. After a stint with the Packers that fall, Owens has been with the Bears since last season. Biles, meanwhile, has seemingly become a fan of each team as she supports him every step of the way.

Sunday's contest between the 0-1 Bears and the 0-1 Lions kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Detroit's Ford Field.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL