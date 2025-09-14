Simone Biles Showed Up to Bears-Lions Using a Football As a Purse
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles showed up to the Bears vs. Lions game in Detroit on Sunday to cheer on her husband, Johnathan Owens, and she did so in style.
As the 28-year-old gymnast walked the Ford Field sideline with an entourage ahead of kickoff, she could be seen rocking a sweet pair of shades, some high heels, and (yes, you're reading this right) a football as a purse.
Check it out:
I think that's what the kids call "aura."
Biles and Owens started dating in the summer of 2020, when the safety was a member of the Houston Texans, and tied the knot in April 2023. After a stint with the Packers that fall, Owens has been with the Bears since last season. Biles, meanwhile, has seemingly become a fan of each team as she supports him every step of the way.
Sunday's contest between the 0-1 Bears and the 0-1 Lions kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Detroit's Ford Field.