Simone Biles Had Great Reason for Wearing a Packers Jacket to Husband's Bears Game
The GOAT, Simone Biles, was in Chicago on Saturday to watch her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, play against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game at Soldier Field.
While Biles had everyone rooting for her just a few weeks ago at the Paris Games, she seemed to annoy some Bears fans by the jacket that she wore to Saturday's game. The problem? It was a Green Bay Packers coat and we all know the two teams have been bitter rivals for a billion years.
But really, fans should give her a pass for this one because she had a sweet reason for wearing it - it had images of her husband all over it, as he played for the Packers last season.
Biles has been busy this summer winning more Olympic medals and should be applauded for supporting her husband. She can always get a new coat soon. Plus, it was just a preseason game. Calm down, Bears fans!