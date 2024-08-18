SI

Simone Biles Had Great Reason for Wearing a Packers Jacket to Husband's Bears Game

Andy Nesbitt

United States gymnast Simone Biles enters the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.
United States gymnast Simone Biles enters the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The GOAT, Simone Biles, was in Chicago on Saturday to watch her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, play against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game at Soldier Field.

While Biles had everyone rooting for her just a few weeks ago at the Paris Games, she seemed to annoy some Bears fans by the jacket that she wore to Saturday's game. The problem? It was a Green Bay Packers coat and we all know the two teams have been bitter rivals for a billion years.

But really, fans should give her a pass for this one because she had a sweet reason for wearing it - it had images of her husband all over it, as he played for the Packers last season.

Biles has been busy this summer winning more Olympic medals and should be applauded for supporting her husband. She can always get a new coat soon. Plus, it was just a preseason game. Calm down, Bears fans!

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL