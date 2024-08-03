Simone Biles Wins Seventh Gold Medal, Jade Carey Secures Bronze in Vault
Simone Biles on Saturday won her seventh Olympic gold medal after winning the women's artistic gymnastics Vault final, continuing to add onto what has been a historic Olympics in Paris for the star American gymnast.
Making the moment even sweeter for Biles and the Americans was that teammate Jade Carey managed to bring home the bronze medal in the competition.
But make no mistake. Biles, who performed her signature Yurchenko double pike—called the Biles II—took center stage, securing a score of 15.3 to gain the edge over Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who ended with a 14.966, and Carey, who notched a fine 14.46.
Meanwhile, Carey, who earned a gold medal alongside Biles in the women's team final, had vowed to redeem herself after her eighth-place finish in the Vault final in Tokyo. And redeem herself, she did, as Carey nailed her Olympic moment.
And her reaction said it all.
Then the two star gymnasts shared the moment together.
Biles will have two more chances at a medal in Paris, in the Balance Beam and Floor finals on August 5.