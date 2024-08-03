SI

Simone Biles Wins Seventh Gold Medal, Jade Carey Secures Bronze in Vault

Biles's seven gold medals are tied for the second-most all-time by any Olympic gymnast.

Tim Capurso

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles on Saturday won her seventh Olympic gold medal after winning the women's artistic gymnastics Vault final, continuing to add onto what has been a historic Olympics in Paris for the star American gymnast.

Making the moment even sweeter for Biles and the Americans was that teammate Jade Carey managed to bring home the bronze medal in the competition.

But make no mistake. Biles, who performed her signature Yurchenko double pike—called the Biles II—took center stage, securing a score of 15.3 to gain the edge over Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who ended with a 14.966, and Carey, who notched a fine 14.46.

Meanwhile, Carey, who earned a gold medal alongside Biles in the women's team final, had vowed to redeem herself after her eighth-place finish in the Vault final in Tokyo. And redeem herself, she did, as Carey nailed her Olympic moment.

And her reaction said it all.

Then the two star gymnasts shared the moment together.

Biles will have two more chances at a medal in Paris, in the Balance Beam and Floor finals on August 5.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Olympics