Simone Biles Pulls Up to Bears Preseason Game to Support Husband Jonathan Owens
It's been less than one week since the 2024 Paris Olympics officially ended, yet United States gold medalist Simone Biles was already spotted out at Soldier Field for the Chicago Bears' preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
Biles, who won three golds and a silver medal at the Games in Paris, is married to Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens. She took some time out of her post-Olympic recuperation in order to show some support for Owens in what will be his first preseason game of the year.
Owens, 29, was granted permission to miss a few days of training camp and the team's preseason opener—the NFL's Hall of Fame Game—in order to watch Biles perform in Paris, where she added to her historic legacy in gymnastics.
Sporting a walking boot, Biles could be seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a black bucket hat. She walked over toward the sideline, from where she later left fans a video message.
"What's up, Chicago? Go Bears!" said a smiling Biles ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.