Jonathan Owens Posts Sweet Tribute for Wife Simone Biles After Her Gold Medal Win
Simone Biles officially became the most decorated gymnast in Team USA Olympic history on Tuesday after the team won the gold medal at the team final.
One of Biles's biggest supporters was in the crowd—her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. He was seen cheering her on throughout the competition.
During the team's celebration, Owens posted a lengthy congratulations message dedicated to his wife on Instagram. He posted photos of the couple celebrating the win, and Owens was sporting Biles's gold medal.
"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙" Owens wrote.
The Bears granted Owens time off from practice to travel to Paris to support Biles. Owens will also miss the Hall of Fame Game vs. the Houston Texans. He expressed his gratitude for the team and for the opportunity to watch his wife perform at the Paris Olympics. The couple married in May 2023.