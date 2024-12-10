Lisa Simpson Gives Bengals Inspiring Locker Room Speech Ahead of Altcast
The NFL's Simpsons altcast is nothing if not fascinating.
Before Monday Night Football kicked off, the Disney+ Simpsons tie-in broadcast gave us a video that showed Lisa Simpson giving a motivational speech to the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepared to take on the Dallas Cowboys.
The speech is below.
I mean, yeah, that was OK. I guess.
Moe gave the speech in the Cowboys' locker room.
Again, that's... fine.
Some of these alternate broadcasts don't add much and, judging by the early social media reaction, the Simpsons stuff isn't doing a whole lot for anyone.
On the field, the 4-8 Bengals are taking on the 5-7 Cowboys and both teams desperately need wins. They are two of the NFL's most disappointing teams, which makes this Monday night matchup less than tantalizing for viewers.
The Cowboys struck first to take a 7-0 lead, so early returns on Lisa's speech aren't positive.