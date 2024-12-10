SI

Lisa Simpson Gives Bengals Inspiring Locker Room Speech Ahead of Altcast

Ryan Phillips

The "Simpsons" altcast showed Lisa Simpson giving a pregame speech to the Bengals.
The "Simpsons" altcast showed Lisa Simpson giving a pregame speech to the Bengals. / Via Cincinnati Bengals on
In this story:

The NFL's Simpsons altcast is nothing if not fascinating.

Before Monday Night Football kicked off, the Disney+ Simpsons tie-in broadcast gave us a video that showed Lisa Simpson giving a motivational speech to the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepared to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The speech is below.

I mean, yeah, that was OK. I guess.

Moe gave the speech in the Cowboys' locker room.

Again, that's... fine.

Some of these alternate broadcasts don't add much and, judging by the early social media reaction, the Simpsons stuff isn't doing a whole lot for anyone.

On the field, the 4-8 Bengals are taking on the 5-7 Cowboys and both teams desperately need wins. They are two of the NFL's most disappointing teams, which makes this Monday night matchup less than tantalizing for viewers.

The Cowboys struck first to take a 7-0 lead, so early returns on Lisa's speech aren't positive.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL