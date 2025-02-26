Six NFL Head Coaches Receive A+ Grade in NFLPA 2025 Report Card
The 2025 NFLPA report card was released on Wednesday, in which the league's players have the opportunity to grade their respective franchises on 11 distinct categories. Among them is the team's head coach, and six of the league's 32 coaches stand above the rest.
Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions), Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) and Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders) can all hold their heads up high, as each received an A+ grade from their players.
The grades were primarily based on the coaches' ability to be efficient with players' time and their receptiveness to feedback from the locker room on the team's needs. All six of the A+ coaches had at least 93% of players say used their time efficiently, with Campbell, Morris and Quinn earning 100% marks.
For Campbell, O'Connell and Reid, the praise is nothing new. Each of the coaches were given A+ grades in 2024 as well. McDaniel's grade is up from an 'A,' while Quinn and Morris were each in their first years with their respective franchises, although both previously served as head coaches. Morris replaced Arthur Smith, who received a C+ last season, while Quinn's predecessor Ron Rivera earned a 'C.'
Not every coach was so beloved. Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns), Doug Pederson (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Matt Eberflus (Chicago Bears) were at the bottom of the rankings, each receiving a 'C.' Pederson and Eberflus were both fired in 2024–25.