Sliding Ravens Trade Linebacker Odafe Oweh to Chargers

The defender had 10 sacks for Baltimore last year.

Patrick Andres

Odafe Oweh is headed west.
The Ravens are grapplilng with one of their worst-ever defensive seasons, and on Tuesday they reportedly made a tweak on that side of the ball.

Baltimore is trading linebacker Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oweh, 26, is coming off a year where he registered 10 sacks for the Ravens in 17 games (10 of which he started). He is in his fifth NFL season after spending three collegiate years with Penn State.

Gilman, a cornerstone of Notre Dame's late-2010s success, has intercepted passes in each of the last four seasons excluding 2025. A lifelong Charger to date, Gilman is in his sixth season.

Baltimore—1–4 and pacing for its worst record in franchise history—ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense and 31st in total defense.

