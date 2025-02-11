Smiling Travis Kelce Seen in FaceTime Call With The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Loss
Travis Kelce has built a Reputation (Chiefs’ Version) from going all out in Super Bowl afterparties following Kansas City’s back-to-back title wins in 2022 and ‘23.
After Sunday’s 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, however, the Chiefs star seemed to stay out of the public eye—until he was caught on a FaceTime call with electronic music DJs, The Chainsmokers.
A new video of Kelce made the rounds online on Monday in which he appeared to be on a FaceTime call with the famous music producers and spoke to them for a short while.
While it’s hard to make out most of the audio from their conversation, one of the members of The Chainsmokers could be heard telling Kelce, “I just played at your f---ing party.”
Kelce notoriously partied with The Chainsmokers and his Chiefs teammates during last year’s Super Bowl afterparty at a nightclub in Las Vegas when Kansas City had just defended its title against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a night made more memorable by the fact that his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, essentially hard-launched their relationship and posted him on her social media account.
This time around, there was much less to smile about for the Chiefs star, but he still looked to be in good spirits.
Kelce himself said it best after the Chiefs’ 2019 AFC championship win: You gotta fight for your right to party.