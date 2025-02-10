Travis Kelce Didn't Mince Words Assessing Chiefs' Loss to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs looked worse than they had all season during Sunday's Super Bowl LIX defeat, and Travis Kelce knows it.
Speaking in the locker room after the loss, the clearly frustrated and upset tight end got straight to the point in assessing his team's loss.
"Hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us. All three phases," he started.
Asked what the difference was between the two teams, Kelce replied, "Couldn't get it going offensively. I mean, they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense is just ... dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call and executing them, there's a lot that goes into it. You don't lose like that without everything going bad."
As for what was most shocking about the defeat, No. 87 was again brutally honest: "We haven't played that bad all year."
Even down 24 points at the half, though, Kelce felt that a victory was still in reach. He knew not to lose faith and knew the team would always fight, hence the late touchdowns from DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy. Still, though, it wasn't enough.
"This one's gonna hurt," he concluded, relaying coach Andy Reid's message to the squad following the L. "Let it hurt and figure it out and figure out how to get better because of it."
The Chiefs ended up losing 40–22 to the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles thanks in large part to a Birds defense that was playing lights out all game. And Kelce, meanwhile, was catch-less during the first half, quite the anomaly considering he usually features largely in the postseason offense. So, he is right—K.C. was outplayed on Sunday. The best thing the Chiefs can do is work on the loss and get back at it again next year.