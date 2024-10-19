Some Raiders Think Davante Adams's Hamstring Injury Healed Before Jets Trade
All systems appear to be a go for Davante Adams and the New York Jets in Week 7, despite the fact that Adams has been sidelined multiple games with a hamstring injury. Adams was acquired on Monday in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to a recent report from ESPN by Rich Cimini and Paul Guttierez, some in the Raiders organization, based on visual observation thought that, "he looked good enough in workouts," to have played in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Instead, Adams missed that game due to the injury, his third straight absence.
Adams was also absent from a passionate team speech from Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce the night before the Broncos game, according to the report, another sign that he was, "checked out," from the Raiders.
A disengaged Adams is not much of a surprise. He requested a trade from Las Vegas and was publicly disgruntled. But the injury aspect is interesting. Visual observations of physical readiness can be deceiving, but any lingering doubt that Adams was being truthful about the ailment certainly illustrates a significant amount of distrust between the team and the player.
For New York's Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams carries no injury designation. Barring a significant change, he will be playing.